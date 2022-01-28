DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has made some changes to the health order requiring proof of vaccination for some indoor events. The new changes take effect immediately.
The updated public health order removes the requirement that mandates all individuals at unseated, public indoor events of 500 or more people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This health order applies to Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, and Jefferson counties — as well as the City and County of Denver, and the City and County of Broomfield.