Jokic Has Triple-Double, Nuggets Beat Pelicans 116-105Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists and the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 116-105 on Friday night.

Avs' MacKinnon Could Miss All-Star Game After Taylor HitColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be sidelined for at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture, throwing his availability for the All-Star Game into question.

'Absolutely Not': Broncos GM George Paton Says Hiring Of Nathaniel Hackett Wasn't Part Of 'Package Deal' For Aaron RodgersThe Broncos hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach had nothing to do with trying to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

Broncos Players React To The Hiring Of Nathaniel HackettThe Denver Broncos have a new head coach and Broncos players are weighing in on the new man in charge.

Shelby Harris Believes Nathaniel Hackett Could Be 'Start Of Something Special' For The Denver BroncosBroncos players initial reaction to the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s head coach is excitement.

Jokic Named All-Star StarterFor the second straight year, Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic was named a starter in next month's All-Star game.