UCHealth Reports Uptick In Cancer Diagnosis Amid COVID PandemicUCHealth, one of Colorado’s largest medical providers, reports a recent uptick in cancer diagnosis. The health system tells CBS4 the influx of detected cancer cases in recent months has exceeded their predictions and is largely correlated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID In Colorado: Mask Mandate To Be Lifted In Denver Next ThursdayDenver's current mask mandate due to COVID will be lifted on Feb. 3.

Omicron Immunity At Three Quarters Of Colorado's Population -- And RisingColorado is beginning to show an arc of omicron cases as the COVID-19 pandemic is bending toward better days.

Miscommunication Led To Handout At Denver Rec Centers Of Expired COVID Tests Without InstructionsCity and state officials acknowledged that there was miscommunication between the agencies which resulted in COVID-19 tests being distributed to residents without clear instructions.

1 In 19 Coloradans Are Currently Contagious With COVID, But Health Officials Expect Fewer Residents To Get SickTwo years into the exhausting and horrible COVID pandemic, Colorado's state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy had something positive to report.

Basketball Becomes A Place To Talk Mental HealthTwo big basketball games between Arvada West and Ralston Valley became a platform for something entirely different; a conversation about mental health and suicide.