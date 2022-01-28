(CBS4) — It was move-in day for two sibling bear cubs.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife moved two orphaned male cubs into a den on Pikes Peak Friday. The cubs will spend the rest of the winter in hibernation, and this spring, they’ll emerge as wild, free bears.
According to CPW’s Twitter page, the cubs had been at nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore since they were found near the body of their dead sow last July near Woodland Park. Tom and Cec Sanders fed them natural foods like forbs, nuts and berries and taught them to fear humans.
GPS transmitting ear tags were place on the two cubs. The collars were supplied by the Cheyenne Mountain zoo in partnership with CPW. They will provide data on the cubs’ movements when they emerge in spring.
CPW wants to find the person who caused the death of the orphan cubs’ mother. Anyone with information can call 719-227-5200.There is a reward if information leads to an arrest.
Meet Cec and Tom Sanders, owners of Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore we ever @COParksWildlife sends orphaned bear cubs and other animals until they are old enough to be released back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/mw0oHjOm2y
More images of the cubs can be seen on the CPW SE Region Twitter page.
Watch as @COParksWildlife Officers Cassidy English and Corey Adler put a GPS transmitting ear tag on an orphaned bear cub. The collars were supplied by the Cheyenne Mountain zoo and partnership with CPW. They will provide data on the cubs movements when they emerge in spring. pic.twitter.com/s9rmabXjxB
