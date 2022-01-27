First Alert Weather Another Round Of Snow To Hit Front Range During Morning Commute
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — A reliable source confirmed with CBS4 Reporter Justin Adams Thursday morning the Denver Broncos have “targeted” Nathaniel Hackett, the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator, for its  head coach position.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of the Green Bay Packers watches action prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A deal has not been finalized between Hackett and the Broncos. Adams confirmed contract talks heated up Wednesday night as Hackett went to an interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team also searching for a new head coach. From there he became the Broncos’ top choice.

Hackett has been linked to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This is a breaking news story and will have updates.

