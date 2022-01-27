(CBS4) — A reliable source confirmed with CBS4 Reporter Justin Adams Thursday morning the Denver Broncos have “targeted” Nathaniel Hackett, the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator, for its head coach position.
A deal has not been finalized between Hackett and the Broncos. Adams confirmed contract talks heated up Wednesday night as Hackett went to an interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team also searching for a new head coach. From there he became the Broncos’ top choice.
Hackett has been linked to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
