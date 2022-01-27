DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos players initial reaction to the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s head coach is excitement. Hackett will the first offensive minded head coach leading Denver since Gary Kubiak.

Veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris has been with the Broncos through the last two head coaches, both of whom were defensive minded in Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio. Harris is intrigued and eager to see what an offensive minded head coach can bring.

“I’m excited. I’ve never had an offensive head coach before, so that change of flavor is interesting to me. Just to see how offensive and defense head coaches do things differently. Obviously offense is going to be the big emphasis now,” Harris said. “I really just feel like its excitement. It’s something that’s new to all of us. A lot of the young guys — all they know is Vic or Vance. We’re excited for this to change. He’s coming from a winning place in Green Bay. It’s really exciting to figure out what he’s going to bring from Green Bay and hopefully get us over the hump.”

Aside from Hackett’s long track record of on-field success, his personality is what has players and fans excited about the hire. He appears to the perfect choice to inject a new energy into the organization and catapult the team to success.

“It feels like he’s a guy that wants to have fun and stay loose and I think this is the right team for him. Obviously we have a lot of veteran players but we have a lot of solid young players on this roster. For their sake, it’s all about learning how to be a pro but still being able to keep it loose and take care of your business.”

Harris has been with the Broncos for all of their struggles, and the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett brings him hope that success is coming.

“I feel like this could be the start of something special. Hopefully this is my last head coach. Hopefully this is the last head coach I ever play for,” Harris said. “With the team we have and the character of the guys, I just think Nathaniel Hackett will be a great addition to this team and a great head coach for us. He just seems like a fun, easy going guy who wants to win. All of us on the team feel the exact same way.”

