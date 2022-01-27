DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for two people wanted in the theft of two necklaces worth $7,300 from the National Western Stock Show. The theft happened on Sunday at the National Western Complex.
Investigators say the woman distracted the clerk while the man stole the two necklaces.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the images is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.