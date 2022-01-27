CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Crime Stoppers, Denver News, National Western Stock Show

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for two people wanted in the theft of two necklaces worth $7,300 from the National Western Stock Show. The theft happened on Sunday at the National Western Complex.

(credit: Denver Police)

Investigators say the woman distracted the clerk while the man stole the two necklaces.

(credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the images is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Jennifer McRae