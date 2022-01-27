FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving several cars in southern Colorado led to a major closure of Interstate 25 on Thursday during a snowstorm. It happened in the afternoon near the Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain.
The northbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Pueblo and Fountain as a result for some time afterwards. There was a backup as a result that was many miles long.
CBS4 partner KKTV reported that the Colorado State Patrol said a group of vehicles first collided at mile marker 127, then an oncoming semi-truck was added to the pileup.