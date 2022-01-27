BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Dozens of businesses in the outdoor industry are working together to gather donations and distribute them to people directly impacted by the Marshall Fire. The fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County in December. Organizers are hosting a two-day distribution event in February and are asking volunteers and people needing assistance to sign up.
The Phoenix Project Marshall Fire Relief Event will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb. 13, to distribute clothing, sleeping bags, gloves, hats, socks, and any other things. It is being held at Black Lab Sports, at 3550 Frontier Ave., Unit D, in Boulder. Free parking is available.
The businesses, brands, and organizations supporting the effort include Adidas, the Flywheel Project, Mizuno Running, Neptune Mountaineering, Salomon, Spyder, Thule, Volcom, Under Armour and more.
Organizers say there are already over 880 people who were directly impacted by the fire, that have registered for the distribution event.
For more information and to register for assistance at the event, click here.
To donate to the event or volunteer to help, click here.