DENVER, CO - JANUARY 07: Damian Jones #30 of the Sacramento Kings defends Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 7, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
DENVER (CBS4) – For the second straight year, Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic was named a starter in next month’s All-Star game.
It’s the 4th all-star selection for the Nuggets Center.
Jokic is averaging 26 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists per game this year. That’s compares favorably to the numbers he put up last year which earned him the league’s Most Valuable Player award.
In 2021 Jokic averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists per game.
The All-Star weekend is Feb.19-20 in Cleveland.