DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is working on more solutions to help those experiencing homelessness. A Denver City Council committee decided to invest $4 million in what’s called Safe Outdoor Spaces.
The money would be used to add four more camping sites by the end of the year in partnership with the Colorado Village Collaborative.
In total, 370 people would have access to food, water, electricity and additional job and mental health related resources. There are already three sites in Denver.
Those who support the program believe it’s working.
“Ninety-eight percent of the people we took in spent the previous night in a place unfit for human habitation, meaning they were unsheltered. So they were previously staying in public space before moving directly into a Safe Outdoor Space,” said Cole Chandler with Colorado Village Collaborative.
A final vote on the plan is expected Feb. 7.