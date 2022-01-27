DENVER(CBS)- Just in time for Friday and the weekend our latest storm is on the way out. After a cold morning, sunshine will be in full force Friday bringing in the start of a warming trend and the snow melting will get going. A warming ridge of high pressure will be settling in for a few days.
Initially, Friday’s temps will be closer to normal highs for this time of year.
Then, once we get into Saturday and Sunday High temperatures statewide start to get warmer and more comfortable.
Looking ahead, we want to give you a First Alert heads up for Tuesday night into Wednesday. There will be a blast of cold Arctic air oozing in over the nations mid section and this will have a major impact on Colorado for extremely cold temperatures and significant snow. We will have daily updates as this storm progresses here on CBSDenver.com, CBS News Colorado and on CBS4.