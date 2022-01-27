CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- Just in time for Friday and the weekend our latest storm is on the way out. After a cold morning, sunshine will be in full force Friday bringing in the start of a warming trend and the snow melting will get going. A warming ridge of high pressure will be settling in for a few days.

Credit CBS

Initially, Friday’s temps will be closer to normal highs for this time of year.

Credit CBS

Then, once we get into Saturday and Sunday High temperatures statewide start to get warmer and more comfortable.

Credit CBS

Looking ahead, we want to give you a First Alert heads up for Tuesday night into Wednesday. There will be a blast of cold Arctic air oozing in over the nations mid section and this will have a major impact on Colorado for extremely cold temperatures and significant snow. We will have daily updates as this storm progresses here on CBSDenver.com, CBS News Colorado and on CBS4.

Credit CBS

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera