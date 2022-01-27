Ex-Police Officer Sentenced For Using Stun Gun On Elderly ManA former Colorado police officer who shot a 75-year-old man with a stun gun without warning, requiring the man to be taken to the hospital, was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation.

5 minutes ago

1 In 19 Coloradans Are Currently Contagious With COVID, But Health Officials Expect Fewer Residents To Get SickTwo years into the exhausting and horrible COVID pandemic, Colorado's state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy had something positive to report.

14 minutes ago

Baristas At 2 Colorado Starbucks Stores Trying To Unionize For Higher Pay: 'I See A Lot Of People Struggling'Starbucks baristas at a store in Superior want to unionize and so do Denver baristas at an East Colfax store, citing not feeling safe during the pandemic at work and low wages.

1 hour ago

Carving To Wrap Up Soon At International Snow Sculpture Championships In BreckenridgeThe International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge have returned this year after a break due to the pandemic.

2 hours ago

Smaller Colorado School District In Weld County One Of Many Facing Difficulties Trying To Get Substitute TeachersSince the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts across the country have had a difficult time finding staff across many positions, especially drivers and substitute teachers.

2 hours ago

CDOT Wants To Remind Drivers To Give Snowplows Room On The RoadsCDOT wants to remind drivers to give more room to snowplows on the roads.

4 hours ago