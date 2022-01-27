DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s second snowstorm of the week came a little bit later than Tuesday’s storm but, still packed quite a punch. Flurries started early in day in northern Colorado and then by late morning Thursday the snow machine was up and running.
Snow amounts were higher in and near the foothills with snow amounts there ranging from 4 to 8.5 inches for some. Most Denver metro locations were in the neighborhood of 1 to 4 inches. With the official Denver tally coming in at 2.8 inches at DIA.
CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss near Conifer measured over 8 inches from the morning blast!
Other weather watchers had to do a little shoveling of the snow as well.
Weather should be clear, calm and warming thru the weekend.
Next chance for snow and Arctic cold will be on Tuesday into Thursday.