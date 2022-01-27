CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snow Totals, Colorado Weather, Denver News, Denver Weather, Snow Totals

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s second snowstorm of the week came a little bit later than Tuesday’s storm but, still packed quite a punch. Flurries started early in day in northern Colorado and then by late morning Thursday the snow machine was up and running.

Hi-Res Radar image just before 10am Thursday, Credit CBS4

Snow amounts were higher in and near the foothills with snow amounts there ranging from 4 to 8.5 inches for some. Most Denver metro locations were in the neighborhood of 1 to 4 inches. With the official Denver tally coming in at 2.8 inches at DIA.

Credit CBS4

CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss near Conifer measured over 8 inches from the morning blast!

Credit CBS4

Other weather watchers had to do a little shoveling of the snow as well.

Credit CBS4

Credit CBS4

Credit CBS4

Weather should be clear, calm and warming thru the weekend.

Jacob Bebo pours sidewalk salt around Civic Center Station in Denver on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Jacob Bebo pours sidewalk salt around Civic Center Station in Denver on Thursday. (credit: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Next chance for snow and Arctic cold will be on Tuesday into Thursday.

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera