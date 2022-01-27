LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Lakewood police have arrested two suspects in the deadly shooting of Angel Santibanez. The shooting happened just before noon on Monday at the Trails End Motel at 9025 W. Colfax Ave.
Officers rushed to the motel where they found an adult Hispanic male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Sanitbanez, 29, was rushed to the hospital where he later died of those injuries.
Officers were able to locate and arrest two suspects in the homicide, Maliq Alston Williamson, 24, and Antonio Antiwon Johnson, 35. Williamson is being held at the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of committing first-degree murder and Johnson is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of committing accessory to first-degree murder.