BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County Public Works Department’s Debris Management team will begin phase two of the curbside removal program for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. This phase will concentrate on smoke and wind-damaged household items.
The curbside removal program will begin on Sunday, Jan. 30 and continue through Monday, Feb. 14. Residents with smoke and wind-damaged items can register for pickup by completing this online assessment form: www.BoCo.org/MarshallFireSelfReport. Items must be placed curbside.
Volunteers are also available to help those who need assistance removing smoke and wind-damaged items from their homes for curbsite pickup. Please call the debris hotline at 303-214-3203 or email ROE@bouldercounty.org to get connected with a volunteer organization.
For more information on the curbside debris cleanup program, please visit: www.BoCo.org/Marshall-Debris-Cleanup or call the debris hotline at 303-214-3203.