DENVER (CBS4) — What does the Mile High City look like from 260 miles up? The International Space Station passed over Denver just after 10 p.m. MST on Tuesday.
Hello, folks in the @CityofDenver. This is you at 11:07PM CST tonight from 260 miles above via the @Space_Station
A few other cities are also in the view including @bouldercolorado @fortcollinsgov and more. @NWSBoulder @9NEWS @DenverChannel @KDVR @rmpbs
(Jan 25, 2022) pic.twitter.com/aJe8EPhA6b
— ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) January 26, 2022
“Hello folks in the [City of Denver!] officials tweeted.
Several other cities on the Front Range are also visible, including Boulder and Fort Collins.