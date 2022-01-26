ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-76 near Thornton Wednesday morning.
According to CSP, State Patrol responded to the call for the crash close to 6:50 a.m., where a semi-truck was found jackknifed in the median of the interstate at Dahlia Street, approaching 74th Avenue. At least two other vehicles were involved.
CSP says it received reports of injuries in the crash, but the extent was unknown.
The lanes on westbound I-76 are completely shut down, and there is no estimated time for when lanes will reopen. Traffic was being moved past the crash on the shoulder of the roadway.
There is no further information at this time.