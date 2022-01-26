DENVER (CBS4) — The City of Denver is moving forward with plans to expand safe outdoor spaces and resources for people experiencing homelessness. A committee has approved almost $4 million for the program. The funding would continue the work of the Colorado Village Collaborative — by expanding the homeless program with the addition of at least four camps through the end of the year.
The funds will help to create new shelters for about 370 people and support the operations at the three current camp sites. The safe outdoor spaces have tents and access to hygiene facilities and support staffing. They also have access to food, water, electricity and a place to store their belongings.
The tents are not seen as a permanent solution to erase homelessness — but as temporary shelter.
“These structures aren’t housing. And we know that the solution to homelessness is housing. But we also have a big gap and the affordable housing available to meet the needs of everyone experiencing homelessness in our city,” said Angie Nelson with the city council housing committee. “So, while we work to create more affordable housing opportunities, we need to continue to offer temporary stable shelter for everyone seeking a safe place to be.”
On Wednesday morning, the housing committee moved forward to amend the contract for the Colorado Village Collaborative and a final vote by all of the city council members is tentatively set for Feb. 7.