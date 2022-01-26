FORT COLLINS, CO - JANUARY 4: David Roddy (21) of the Colorado State Rams takes a breather against the Air Force Falcons during the second half of CSU"u2019s 67-59 win at at Moby Arena on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
DENVER (CBS4) – The 22nd ranked CSU rams rallied from a 10-point deficit to notch their 16th win of the year on Tuesday night.
Colorado State defeated Nevada 77-66 improving their record to a program best 16-1.
CSU trailed 34-27 at the half but outscored the Wolfpack 50-32 in the second half.
Junior forward David Roddy led CSU with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists while Isaiah Stevens added 16 points.
The Rams will be back in Moby Arena on Friday for a 7p.m. date with UNLV.