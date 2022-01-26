DENVER (CBS4)- The second morning snowstorm of the week is on the way for Thursday. CBS4 has called for a First Alert Weather Day because the front will push thru northern Colorado during the morning drive again.

We are watching another surge of cold air coming straight out of Canada.

This time around there are a few differences between Tuesday’s storm and the one that will hit Thursday. The system will arrive an hour to an hour and half later. This means the early part of the rush shouldn’t have much of a problem.

Between 6am and 7am snow should ramp up and start to accumulate from 7am thru noon.

The storm will not drop as much snow as Tuesday’s storm and shouldn’t be as intense. Snow amounts around the Denver metro area will be about 1 to 3 inches with 2 to 4 in and near the foothills of Boulder, Jefferson and Douglas Counties.

With that said, the second half of the morning commute may get a little slick as snow starts to accumulate. The afternoon commute will see the snow end and will be a little better.

Most mountain areas should pick up around 1 to 4 inches of snow during the day.

The whole system should clear Thursday night leading to clearing on Friday and warmer and calmer weekend.