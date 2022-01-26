DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are looking into how psilocybin mushrooms could help with mental health treatment in the state. A new bill introduced at the state legislature would create a panel to study the use of plant-based medicines to support mental health.
The bill would allow the study of the active ingredients in psychedelic mushrooms.
That panel would report its findings and make policy recommendations to lawmakers, the governor and other state officials.
“Forms of plant-based medicine only include psilocybin, psilocyn, dimethyltryptamine, and ibogaine,” the bill’s text reads.
Rep. Alex Valdez (D, CO-5) and Sen. Joann Ginal (D, CO-14) are sponsoring the bill.