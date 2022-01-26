DENVER (CBS4) – Two teenagers accused of starting a fire that killed a Senegalese family of five will remain in adult court. Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, both 16, requested their cases be transferred to juvenile court. A judge denied that request this week.
The two teenagers, along with a 15-year-old boy, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020.
An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.
When interviewed by law enforcement Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted. He said he had been robbed of his phone in City Park.
In a text message to his sister he wrote, “They gonna get theirs like I got mine.”
Using an app, Bui located his phone at the Truckee Street address, but the people who lived there had no ties to it.
Bui and Seymour face more than 60 charges of murder, attempted murder, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.
Both teenagers are scheduled to be back in court in March.