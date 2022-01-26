Head coach Tad Boyle of the Colorado Buffaloes yells from the bench during the second round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Frank Erwin Center on March 22 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
DENVER (CBS4) – After back to back heartbreaking home losses to UCLA and USC, the Colorado Buffaloes rebounded on the road with a big win at Oregon.
Jabari Walker led the Buffs with 24 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado ended Oregon’s 6-game winning streak with a 82-78 victory.
It was Colorado’s first “Quad 1” win of the season which improves their resume for the postseason.
Colorado fell behind 15-0 to begin the game but closed the gap to 42-37 at half before outscoring the Ducks by 9 in the 2nd half.
It was Colorado’s first win at Oregon since the 2013 season and ended a streak of 13 consecutive victories by the home team in the series.
Next up for the Buffs is a game at Washington on Thursday night.