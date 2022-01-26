AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The woman suspected of sparking a deadly fire appeared in court in Arapahoe County Wednesday morning. Aurora police believe Alondra Michel intentionally started a fire at an apartment complex that quickly spread to other units — killing a 5-year-old boy and injuring several other people.
Aurora police arrested Michel, 37, on suspicion of first degree murder, first degree arson and three counts of attempted first degree murder. She is being held without bond.
The fire was first reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday at a three-story apartment complex near East Evans Avenue and South Chambers Road.
“In under a minute, that whole entire building was up in flames,” said Jasmine Murray, who escaped the fire from her first-floor unit.
CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann reports Michel was involved in a domestic violence incident with someone who lived on the main level of the building. She allegedly set something on fire inside the apartment, which spread to the apartment above — where the boy was found.
Michel’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m. That’s when we’re expecting the official charges to be filed.
The American Red Cross of Mile High is helping to support the 31 residents displaced by the fire. Volunteers are providing disaster supplies, lodging assistance, mental health and other health services to those in need.