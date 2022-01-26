CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — Allan Richard Long pleaded guilty Friday to 10 felony counts of sexual assault on a child. Thirty-two felony charges were dismissed.
Long, 51, was arrested four months ago and charged with more than 40 counts. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office stated last month that it knew of at least seven victims ranging in age from 4 to 16 and that Long’s first known offense occurred more than two decades ago. But the DA’s Office, in its press release, believed Long’s offenses began earlier and involved more victims.
Long may be responsible for other offenses in Wyoming, Montana, Kansas, and elsewhere in Colorado.
“Investigators believe he may have committed multiple sex assault crimes in these states and possibly others,” the press release stated, “due to his access to families through his work. His occupations included volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver, truck dispatcher and over-the-road truck driver.”
No other information about his case or the offenses has been made public.
A search of online public records shows Long has alternately resided in Aurora, Arvada, Denver and Colorado Springs since 2001.
Long is scheduled to be sentenced April 5th. He is still jailed in Arapahoe County on a $1 million bond.
