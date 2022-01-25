WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– A Denver metro area favorite business is expanding. The new location of the Tattered Cover Book Store has opened in Westminster.
Now book lovers can shop for their favorite titles, but also get a drink at the bar. The CEO said the stores are committed to becoming a community institution.
“There are numerous ways we can do that we think the ability to have a glass of wine or a beer, and find your favorite look or listen to an author speak… is just the perfect combination,” said Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman.
The store is located at Westminster Boulevard and West 88th Avenue.