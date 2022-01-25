DENVER (CBS4)– Most of Colorado woke up to a snowy Tuesday. The winter blast prompted CBS4 meteorologists to call it a First Alert Weather Day.

“This is nothing weird or new,” said Denver-native Robin Bare of the snow day.

Ok, sure. Snowy days are not unusual in Colorado. But slick conditions made for a tricky commute most of the day, even for those who are used to the state’s winter weather.

“We saw someone hit a pole and we were like, ‘Aaaaand we’ll take light rail!,’” Bare told CBS4.

From the mountains to the Denver metro area, snow blanketed roads during the morning commute. Traffic crawled along interstates as fast-falling flurries made it difficult to see. Some roads were forced to close following a number of collisions and cars sliding off the road.

“Coming through Denver, I saw them left and right of the road,” said a truck driver.

After dropping off a load in Denver, truck driver “Cash” had to gear up to head west.

“Snow chains are required, so that’s what I’m doing. It’s my first time doing it.”

The high country saw more snow than the front range, making for icy roads even in spots that had been plowed.

“I’ve seen accidents, 18-wheelers off the side of the road when the roads look just wet,” Cash said. “Maybe black ice or something.”

So yes, snow days are nothing new, but there are plenty of drivers here who aren’t used to the winter conditions. If you’re new to Colorado, here’s one local’s advice:

“Stay home,” Bare said with a laugh. “It’s crazy out here.”