DENVER (CBS4) – As predicted by the meteorologists in the First Alert Weather Center, a snowstorm that moved into Colorado on Tuesday dropped a healthy amount of snow in the morning.
At noon, some of the totals were as follows:
– Genesee 6.6”
– Allenspark 6.2”
– Rocky Flats 5.5”
– Nederland 5.5”
– Boulder 5.2”
– Denver (DIA) 5.0”
– Aurora 4.6”
– Loveland 4.2”
– Fort Collins 4.2”
Denver is now 5.4 inches above normal for snow in January and 10.3 inches below normal with snow for the season. That’s quite an improvement compared to the situation in late 2021 when there was a measurable snowfall didn’t arrive until 7 weeks after the average calendar date.
Colorado’s Eastern Plains saw much more snow from this storm system. The following eye-popping totals were recorded in the far eastern part of the state.
– Bethune 23.0”
– Burlington 14.0”
Across the border in Kansas, Interstate 70 was closed due to snowy conditions there.