DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies legendary first baseman Todd Helton will need to wait at least one more year for baseball immortality.
Helton got 52% of the necessary votes, failing to clear the 75% threshold needed for election this season. His candidacy has been gaining steam in recent years. In his first year of eligibility in 2019, he garnered just 16% of the votes needed to be elected. In 2020, that number jumped to 29% and in 2021, 44% of writers voted to induct Helton.
Helton received 44.9% of the vote last year and this year received 52.0%.
So that's a good thing for future years. https://t.co/HDVVuY7Adk
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) January 25, 2022
He led the Rockies to an appearance in the 2007 World Series.
Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was the lone inductee into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
He spent 17 years in a Rockies uniform. In that time, he hit .316 with 369 home runs and 1406 RBI. Helton was a five-time All Star and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 1998. He won four Silver Sluggers and four Golden Gloves. In 2000, he finished fifth in MVP voting, the highest total in his career.
Helton retired after the 2013 season, widely regarded as the best Rockies player of all time.