DENVER (CBS4) – A favorite Irish Pub in Denver is calling it after nearly 18 years on East Colfax Avenue. The restaurant and bar blamed the pandemic for its departure on social media.
Their last day was Jan. 23.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic has proved to be too much for us between new variances of the virus, staffing shortages, and, most of all, rising supply costs,” the post read.
The owner thanked customers and “regulars” who helped create a community around the pub.
“Just because this is the end for The Snug does not mean we aren’t truly excited for whoever is lucky enough to end up in 1201 E. Colfax. It truly is a historical and special spot and we are just so grateful that we got to be there for as many years as we did.”