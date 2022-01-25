DENVER (CBS4)- We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day for the Denver and the entire Front Range. CBS4 will launch a First Alert Weather day when we have a noticeable change in the weather on the way.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory through 5 pm Tuesday for the Denver and Boulder areas and until 11 am for the Fort Collins and Loveland area.
Most neighborhoods will get a total 3 to 6 inches of snow with most of the snow accumulating before 1 p.m. Then snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity with a better evening commute expected compared to the morning.
The higher foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties (generally above 7,000 feet) have the potential to get up to 8 inches of snow
Farther east, most areas will also get 2- 5 inches of snow across the Eastern Plains where of course the moisture is very welcomed. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains for up to 8 inches of snow.
Before the snow started to fall early Tuesday morning, Denver was slightly above normal with snowfall in January but still about 15 inches below normal with snowfall for the season. So the snow is very beneficial.