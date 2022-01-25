DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus will be closing for the next 10 days due to the behavior of some guests who have been objecting to the museum’s mask policy.

In an email sent to their members Tuesday afternoon, museum staff made the surprising announcement that they will be closed on Wednesday and the closure will last through Feb. 4.

The email says reservations for visitors during this time have been canceled.

A portion of the email is as follows:

“For nearly 50 years, the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus has been a community gathering place where families can share moments of wonder and joy. Our staff takes this mission seriously, and strives to help your family create memories in a safe and welcoming environment.

Lately, this has been increasingly challenging. The Museum carefully follows public health guidelines, including mask wearing. We know the stress of the last two years has taken a toll on everyone in our community, but regrettably, some guests who object to the Museum’s mask policy have been inappropriately directing their anger toward our staff.

Therefore, we have made the decision to close our doors to the public January 26 through February 4 so that we can support our staff and bolster our policies with the hope of preventing this type of behavior in the future.

To our members and guests who respect our mask policy and cooperate with our staff, thank you. We are sorry that the unacceptable behavior of others means you cannot enjoy the Museum at this time.

We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you again soon. Please check our website for updates regarding our policies and upcoming reservations.”