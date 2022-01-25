Avs Beat Blackhawks 2-0, Extend Record Home Streak To 16The Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games.

Lakewood Police Use Snowstorm As Opportunity To Throw Shade At Buffalo Bills DefenseMany Broncos fans across the Denver metro area are not so excited to see their dreaded rivals the Chiefs back in the AFC Championship Game, and that apparently includes members of the Lakewood police force.

Nikola Jokic Named Player Of The WeekFor the first time this season, Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic has been named the Western Conference's Player of the Week.

Senior Hoop Star Mya Hollingshed's Leadership Has The Buffaloes Thriving On, Off The CourtOne of the most impactful veterans - on and off the court - is fifth-year senior Mya Hollingshed, who's been with Payne for all but one of her coaching seasons at Colorado.

CU Football Players Leaving For New Opportunities, On And Off The FieldSince the 2021 season came to an end, CU players have been leaving at an alarming rate.

Nuggets Sign Veteran C DeMarcus Cousins To 10-Day ContractThe Denver Nuggets signed four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract on Friday to back up Nikola Jokic.