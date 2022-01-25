FIRST ALERT WEATHER Winter Weather Advisory posted for Denver on this First Alert Weather Day
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Castle Rock have one person in custody following a shooting on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on Wilcox Street between 4th and 5th.

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.

Castle Rock police tweeted that there is no immediate danger to the public. They also asked that anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Castle Rock Police Dispatch Center at 303.663.6100.

