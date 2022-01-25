CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Barry Morphew, the man accused of murdering his wife, will get to visit his adult daughters in Gunnison, a judge ruled on Tuesday. The ruling changes previous bond terms which kept Barry in Chaffee County for the most part.
As part of the judge’s ruling, Barry must wear an ankle monitor; must live in Chaffee County; and cannot contact people involved in the case.
Barry is charged in the death of his wife, Suzanne, in May of 2020. Her body has yet to be found, and he remains the only suspect.
KKTV reports Barry’s daughters made an emotional appeal to the court saying they couldn’t regularly visit their father due to their work schedules and distance. They also mentioned the wintry driving conditions over Monarch Pass.
“During this very confusing time that we have to grieve, we just want to be a family,” they said.
The prosecution did not object to the change. The family became emotional when the ruling was announced.