THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Early Sunday, Thornton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in a neighborhood, where a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured a portion of the incident.
According to Thornton PD, police responded to the call in the 120 block of Dexter Street at about 2:05 a.m. There was no report of injury. Investigators say they did gather multiple video recordings from neighbors related to the call.
One neighbor shared their doorbell camera video with CBS4, and cars can be seen driving recklessly through the neighborhood. At the same time, the sound of gunshots can be heard.
No arrests have been made, and this investigation remains ongoing.
The video below was recorded on Thomas King’s doorbell camera and shared with CBS4 News.