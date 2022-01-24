BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Many victims of the Marshall Fire remain unable to work because the fire either destroyed their workplace or the tools of their trade. Now, $1.5 million in financial assistance is available through the Marshall Fire Wildfire Fund via a partnership between Boulder County and Community Foundation Boulder County.

Almost a month after the fire, James Richwine’s life remains upended. His home in Superior’s Sagamore neighborhood is now a pile of ash and rubble, and his ambulance-turned mobile hearing aid repair lab is charred beyond repair.

“It took all of the tools of my trade… what I’m able to do to test, to fit, and to repair hearing aids,” Richwine said.

Richwine’s business, Hearing Aid 911, has been without any income for weeks, but soon, he could be eligible for help.

On Thursday, the Community Foundation Boulder County announced the next round of financial assistance was available for those still out of work due to the Marshall Fire. The $1.5 million in relief comes after the foundation released $5.5 million to nearly 2,200 households whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the Marshall Fire or who were forced to evacuate.

“We wanted to make sure that we provided funding for those workers, whether it was people at the Element Hotel or the nail salon or other businesses who have none gone without wages for nearly a month,” said Tatiana Hernandez, Community Foundation Boulder County CEO.

According to Hernandez, the money will be available for 60 days and the foundation is prepared to help about 1,000 people.

Those who have lost wages due to the fire are eligible for the gap funding. Anyone who lost the tools of their trade can also apply for a $500 stipend.

“So, $500 to plumbers, electricians, teachers, anyone who lost their tools of the trade-in a fire-affected home,” Hernandez said.

Anyone who worked at a fire-affected business, regardless of where they live, can apply for this support. To be eligible for funding, applicants must provide a paystub from a damaged business, proof they’ve started the unemployment process or a letter from their employer.

So far, more than 300 people have applied for financial assistance. Richwine plans to start the process on Monday so he can hopefully replace some of his tools.

“Oh my gosh, that sounds like the biggest help,” said Richwine. “It sounds like a kickstart.”

Whether he’ll qualify remains to be seen, but any extra help could make all the difference while he waits on insurance and loans.

“That would be paramount,” he said. “That would mean I could start earning money and getting on with picking up the pieces.”

Residents can find more information on the program, as well as a link to apply here.

The Boulder County Wildfire Fund has raised more than $23 million so far. You can contribute here.