DENVER (CBS4)– Members of the UFCW Local 7, the union representing King Soopers workers, voted Monday on a contract that would end the strike. Employees returned to the store on Friday amid the announcement that an agreement had been reached.
The tentative 3-year agreement would settle the recent dispute. The 8,000 union members began voting on Monday.
The agreement comes with a $2/hour raise among other benefits.
The tentative agreement came two weeks after the contracts began expiring throughout Colorado, and over 8,000 workers at 78 stores went on strike in the Denver metro area to protest what was deemed unfair labor practices by King Soopers during the past few months of negotiation.