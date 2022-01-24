(CBS4) – The office of Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper announced he, Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and State Rep. Joe Neguse confirmed the U.S. Department of State will waive fees for replacement passports destroyed or damaged in the Marshall Fire. All three lawmakers sent a letter to DOS requesting these fees be waived for survivors of the fire in Boulder County, and it was approved by the federal government the same day of their request.

“Marshall Fire survivors deserve our help,” Hickenlooper said in the press release. “This fee waiver will help replace passports at no cost.”

“As our communities rebuild, I’m grateful that the Department of State will waive fees for replacing passports lost in the Marshall Fire,” Bennet said in the press release. “This will ease some financial burden for victims as they move forward and recover from this disaster.”

“As the Boulder community works to recover and rebuild from the devastating Marshall Fire, we are doing all we can to make their next steps as seamless as possible,” Neguse said in the press release. “This passport fee waiver will ensure folks can replace destroyed documents without paying a cost.”

More information on passport fee waivers for Marshall Fire survivors can be found on the DOS and FEMA websites below:

According to the press release, the Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 authorizes the president, through DOS, to waive U.S. passport application fees when passports are lost or destroyed in a major disaster, such as the Marshall Fire.

Marshall Fire survivors who need help replacing government documents such as passports, vaccine cards or social security cards can reach out to Hickenlooper’s office at casework@hickenlooper.senate.gov or 303-244-1628.

