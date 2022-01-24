DENVER (CBS4) – As part of the state’s free mask program to help combat COVID-19, the City and County of Denver will begin handing out free KN95 masks starting Monday.
The city received 100,000 masks from the state, and will distribute them at 29 recreation centers around the city starting today. Masks will be available at all centers, except for La Alma, which is currently closed. Each resident can get five free masks while supplies last.
Denver fire stations and libraries will not be handing out free masks.