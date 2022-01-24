DENVER(CBS)- We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day for the Denver Metro area. CBS4 will launch a First Alert Weather day when we have a noticeable change in the weather on the way.
This time around we have snow coming that will impact the morning commute in a significant way. The Front Range will be smacked by a backdoor cold front moving in from Wyoming down thru Nebraska overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
Snow will begin over northern Colorado just after midnight and spread southward over the Denver metro area by 5am. The system will bring in measurable snow over the region during the heart of the morning drive.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the Denver metro area , Front Range Foothills and a big chunk of the eastern plains all day Tuesday! The Denver metro area may see 2 to 6 inches of snow with 4 to 8 inches on the foothills.
Farther east amounts will be around 2 to 6 inches north of the Palmer Divide with smaller amounts the farther south you go.
The Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains may see 4 to 8 inches of snow.