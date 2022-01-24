AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Fire Department responded to an apartment fire that caused the death of a child and also displaced dozens of people overnight Monday. The fire was under control by 2:34 a.m.

According to the fire department, firefighters were in the 15300 block of East Evans Avenue, where a three-story apartment building was on fire and had trapped many people inside. Multiple rescues were made and three people total were taken to the hospital, including a child who died of their injuries. The type of injuries to the child were unknown in the early morning, as well as the status of the other two individuals, other than they were transported originally for non-life-threatening injuries.

Extremely sad news to update that one child, rescued at this scene and transported, has succumbed to thier injuries. This is now a fatal fire. No additional updates will be released at this time about this or any other victims. — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) January 24, 2022

Six other people were looked at by responding medics, but those patients all refused to be taken to the hospital.

Among damages to the apartment building, firefighters confirmed stairwells on both sides had failures.

The fire department reported 31 people have been displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross and Xcel Energy both responded to the fire scene to provided respective assistance. Property management was also working with Red Cross to help find shelter for those displaced.