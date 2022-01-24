Colorado Doctor Encouraging Prospective Parents To Get Vaccinated Following StudyNew data is showing encouraging and significant findings for couples looking to conceive.

'He Was Our Provider': Young Colorado Father Mourned After COVID BattleTwo years into the pandemic and while life is returning back to normal for many people, it’s everything but that for widow Bianca Enriquez.

'Human Behind The Badge': Foundation Advocates For Colorado Health Care WorkersAs the pandemic approaches the two-year mark, a Colorado organization is hoping it can get mental health assistance to health care workers.

When Will We Be In The 'Endemic' Phase Of The COVID Pandemic?Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and the coronavirus has mutated multiple times, but are we near an endemic?

'Health Crisis': State Lawmakers Consider Ban On Flavored Tobacco Products

University Of Colorado Boulder Students Move Into The Dorms After Remote StartAfter a virtual start to the semester, Friday was move-in day at the University of Colorado dorms on the Boulder campus.