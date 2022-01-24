AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora will be offering 25,000 KN95 face masks at six public libraries over the course of the next two days.
Masks will be handed out from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 and all day Wednesday, Jan. 26 starting at 10 a.m. while supplies last until 6 p.m.
The following locations are scheduled to have masks:
- Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway
- Hoffman Heights Library, 1298 Peoria St.
- Martin Luther King Jr Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave.
- Mission Viejo Library, 15324 E. Hampden Circle
- Iliff Square Library, 2253 S. Peoria St.
- Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road.
City officials say more masks might be distributed on Jan. 29 if more masks arrive before the weekend
RELATED: Denver Recreation Centers Will Hand Out Free KN95 Masks Starting Monday