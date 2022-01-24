The City Council In Aurora Will Soon Debate Banning Homeless Residents From Camping In The CityMayor Mike Coffman is once again pushing for a ban on homeless camping in Aurora.

Winter Weather Advisory For Denver And The Front RangeWatch Dave Aguilera's Snow Forecast

New Space Telescope With Largest Mirror Ever Deployed Into Space Reaches Final Stop Million Miles OutThe world's biggest, most powerful space telescope arrived at its observation post 1 million miles from Earth on Monday, a month after it lifted off on a quest to behold the dawn of the universe.

Denver Principal On Administrative Leave Following Allegations Of DiscriminationDenver Public Schools placed a principal on administrative leave on Monday after reports of discrimination. CBS4 first reported on Leanne Hightower in December when dozens of students and parents staged a walkout at McGlone Academy.

Feds Waive Fees For Lost Passports In Marshall Fire After Requests By Hickenlooper, Bennet, NeguseThe office of Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper announced he, Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and State Rep. Joe Neguse confirmed the U.S. Department of State will waive fees for replacement passports destroyed or damaged in the Marshall Fire.

Investigators: Burning Remnants Of Underground Coal Mines Are Possible Cause Of Marshall FireInvestigators with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office are considering a number of possible causes of the Marshall Fire, a grass fire which was propelled by 100-mph winds into southern Boulder County subdivisions and which quickly became the state's costliest wildfire in terms of homes destroyed.

