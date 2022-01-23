NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police are looking for a suspect they believe sped off in a truck, hitting a police officer in the process. Officers first responded to the area near Acoma Street and Kennedy Drive at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of two suspicious males in a truck.
The report stated the males were believed to be armed with a weapon.
Officers arrived and tried to talk to the driver, who they say refused to comply. An officer was hit by the truck when the driver sped off after officers tried to remove him from the vehicle.
The officer was treated at a hospital and was later released. Authorities also released an image of the suspect.
The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Ford F150. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jean Mahan@northglenn.org or 303.450.8868.