DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have a dry and mild end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday highs will top out mostly in the 30s in the mountains with some 40s on the western slope and 50s on the plains.

Monday will be a transition day with some sunshine to start but a mix of sun and clouds along with some colder temperatures by the afternoon as the first of two cold fronts slide in from the north. Afternoon highs will fall by about 5 to 7 degrees from Sunday’s readings.

The second cold front should move into northern Colorado sometime around sunrise on Tuesday and it will trigger a First Alert Weather Day as it brings a round of snow. It doesn’t appear to be a big storm but there is plenty of disagreement in computer models as to what totals we might expect. I’ve put two of those below.

We still have a few days to watch this but if you have plans on Tuesday I would definitely anticipate colder and snowy weather. The storm should move out by Tuesday night and then we’ll go back over to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday.

Another quick weather system is possible on Thursday but right now it looks very weak. It may have enough strength to produce some scattered snow showers in the mountains and along the Front Range.