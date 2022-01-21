BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– After a virtual start to the semester, Friday was move-in day at the University of Colorado dorms on the Boulder campus.
Students will return to in-person classes on Monday.
For the past two weeks, classes have been remote due to the Marshall Fire and surge in COVID cases. Even with booster shots and mask mandates, some students believe the spread of COVID will continue on campus.
“It’s hard to say if that’s enough. Especially because you can’t really stop the spread with in-person classes. But we have to do school somehow,” said CU student Maha Noorzai.
CU requires everyone on campus to be vaccinated and have their booster shot.