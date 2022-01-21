RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 911 dispatcher with the Colorado State Patrol’s Alamosa office was arrested Wednesday mid-afternoon after authorities were alerted to a possible sexual assault that occurred the night before.
Tony Jackson Hill, 36, was taken into custody on two sexual assault felony charges.
The Rio Grande County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted to the possible sexual assault at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The agency has not provided information about where it responded to or who it was alerted by.
But, in a press release, RGCSO stated that an investigation was immediately opened.
Hill has also been suspended from his communications technician position at the Alamosa Regional Communications Center operated by the Colorado State Patrol. That CSP-operated center conducts 911 dispatching responsibilities for the other local police agencies.
CSP, in its own press release, stated that Hill has been employed at the center since March 2020.
“Mr. Hill has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and external investigations,” CSP’s press release stated.
Courtney Arthur, a spokesperson for Rio Grande County, confirmed that the alleged sexual assault incident occurred in Rio Grande County. Rio Grande is adjacent to Alamosa county, immediately to the west. The Rio Grande-Alamosa county line is approximately six miles west of the town of Alamosa.
Online public records indicate Hill has been an Alamosa resident since at least 2015.
Hill is scheduled for advisement of charges Thursday afternoon at 2:30.