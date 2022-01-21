GENESEE, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow bogged down traffic in and out of the mountains Friday evening as an alert went out about mountain travel. A storm that had the potential to dump over a half-foot of snow in places like Jefferson County, added to typical weekend travel woes.

“I’m not from here. I have a little Honda Civic. I do have chains though, so this is why I’m on the side of the road,” said driver Natalie Namba.

She had reached Genesee on her way to meet up with friends in Breckenridge but said she was scared to go further without chains on the car.

“I was like, OK, I really need to get off the road and figure out my next move,” she said before putting them on.

Between Lookout Mountain and Genesee, a pickup rolled on the side of the road. People got out OK, but left the headlights on, which had more drivers stopping to check on the vehicle as the night wore on. The Colorado State Patrol reported slide-offs in the storm, but no serious incidents Friday night. The highway was fully open.

Near the wrecked pickup, trucker Junior Velador had been having trouble with a cracked airline. A mechanic came all the way from Greeley through the storm to get him moving again.

As the snow and pellets of ice fell, he was ready to wrap it up, “Oh yeah, ready to go home and get warm you know.”