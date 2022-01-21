Colorado State Patrol Investigates Vehicle Off Highway 6, Partially In Clear CreekThe Colorado State Patrol said they will wait to recover a vehicle that went off US 6 and partially into Clear Creek on Friday.

3 minutes ago

'Health Crisis': State Lawmakers Consider Ban On Flavored Tobacco ProductsAfter nearly becoming law in Denver, a proposed ban on flavored tobacco products is now being considered as a statewide law.

1 hour ago

King Soopers Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union To End StrikeBoth King Soopers and UFCW Local 7, the union representing King Soopers workers, confirmed Friday morning both parties reached a tentative 3-year agreement to settle the recent dispute. In the press release issued by the union, it said the strike will end immediately, and workers can return to work as soon as during the day.

1 hour ago

VIDEO: West Metro Fire Rescue Crews Say Marshall Fire Was 'Most Challenging Fire... Had Ever Seen'More video shows what crews were up against as they pulled up to help fight the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

1 hour ago

Levi Diecidue Formally Charged In Denver New Year's Day Double MurderThe 22-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing two people in Denver's Ballpark Neighborhood in the early hours of New Year's Day now faces formal murder charges.

1 hour ago

Sterlin Love Pleads Guilty To Theft After Trying To Steal Plan At Centennial AirportThe man who hopped the fence at Centennial Airport and tried to steal a jet has pleaded guilty. Sterlin Love, 31, pleaded guilty to two charges, including theft.

1 hour ago