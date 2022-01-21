First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon Light Snow On Friday In Denver, Winter Weather Advisory In Part Of FoothillsAnother very wintry day will be found across most of Colorado on Friday including all along the Front Range. It's a First Alert Weather Day for the Denver metro area.

Roads Ice Over In Denver Metro Area, Leading To Numerous CrashesWhile the roads may have looked like they were easy to drive on Wednesday night in the Denver metro area, the reality for drivers was much different.

'Unless Your Car Came Equipped With Ice Skates, Stay Home': Wheat Ridge Police Issue Warning For DriversWheat Ridge Police are warning drivers about slick conditions on Wednesday with a unique message and a picture of a car off the road and clearly not equipped with ice skates.

Icy Conditions Lead To School Delay On Thursday Morning For Some Denver-Area DistrictsNumerous school districts on Colorado's Front Range have announced that they are delaying the start of school on Thursday due to icy and dangerous conditions on the roads.