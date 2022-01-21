(CBS4) – The 22-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing two people in Denver’s Ballpark Neighborhood in the early hours of New Year’s Day now faces formal murder charges. Investigators believe 22-year-old Levi Diecidue shot a total of four people on the dance floor of The Cabin Tap House at 1919 Blake Street.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office on Friday identified the victims who died at the scene as Devonte Phillips, 24, and Hiyaw Zewdie, 29. Two others were hurt but survived.

Diecidue was taken into custody in Aurora nearly two weeks after the shooting. The DA’s office says he is suspected of pulling out a handgun in the midst of a disturbance Phillips was involved in and shooting at him and others on the dance floor of the club. A news release from the DA’s office states that Zewdie wasn’t involved with the disturbance.

The full set of events were described as follows:

Shortly after midnight, Phillips got into an argument with a group of men who became upset after being accidentally bumped into in the upstairs bar area or dance floor. Phillips and the men later went down to the basement where Phillips was attacked. Phillips eventually came upstairs and another disturbance erupted over what had happened to Phillips in the basement. During this second incident, Diecidue is alleged to have pulled out a handgun and shot at Phillips and other patrons on the crowded dance floor.